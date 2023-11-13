Boys ages 12 to 15 arrested for assaulting, carjacking ride-hail driver in Capitol Hill: police

Authorities have arrested three boys they say assaulted and carjacked a ride-hail driver in D.C.'s Capitol Hill neighborhood over the weekend.

The unarmed carjacking was reported just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 11 in the 300 block of 9th Street.

Police say one of the suspects entered the ride-hail, assaulted the driver, then ordered the victim out of the car. Two other suspects then entered the vehicle and drove off from the scene.

Investigators say the vehicle was located in 1600 block of 28th Street where officers spotted four people walking away from it. They were able to apprehend three of the suspects.

A 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy, all from D.C., were arrested and charged with unarmed carjacking.

The investigating is continuing at this time.