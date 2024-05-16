Woodbridge man flashes gun at mother and child during road rage incident: police

A Woodbridge man brandished a gun at a mother and her five-year-old during a road rage incident.

The suspect has been identified as 73-year-old Edwin Dale Sims of Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police responded to the area of Richmond Highway near Celestial Drive in Woodbridge to investigate the brandishing of a firearm on Wednesday around 4:44 p.m. According to police, a 32-year-old woman was traveling in the above area with her five-year-old child when they were involved in a road rage incident with the driver of another vehicle.

During the encounter, police say Sims brandished a firearm at the victim’s vehicle before the parties separated. No shots were fired.

Sims was arrested and charged with two counts of brandishing a firearm. He is being held on a $1,000 bond.