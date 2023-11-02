Surveillance footage shows chilling armed robbery at popular DC BBQ spot

Parts of a chilling armed robbery that happened at a popular BBQ restaurant in D.C. Wednesday was caught on surveillance video.

D.C. police are releasing that footage in hopes the public will help them catch the man who committed the crime.

The visual shows the suspect walking into the DCity Smokehouse on Good Hope Road in Southeast, and pulling out a gun.

The masked man can be seen grabbing an employee near the front door, pointing a gun at his head, and walking him to the back of the restaurant where police say the cash register was located. It all happened around 7 p.m.

D.C. police told FOX 5 that the suspect demanded the money, and when the employee took his time to get it, the suspect became frustrated and began to grab the cash himself.

The employee, police said, did not put up a fight, and the thief left out with cash.

Police want anyone with information about this armed robbery to give them a call.

Watch surveillance footage of the incident below: