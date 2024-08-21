Viral food critic Keith Lee visits Fairfax restaurant

Viral TikToker and food critic Keith Lee stopped by a restaurant in Fairfax, Virginia.

Lee shared he was in Fairfax, Virginia with his family and decided to taste test Okonomi Asian Grill. FOX 5 recently reported the restaurant dealt with a thief who had been stealing food using DoorDash. Alex Kang, the owner, took to social media in hopes of catching a thief.

Lee states in the video that people have referred to the restaurant as "the Asian Chipotle." Lee and his wife, Ronni Lee, tried a variety of dishes from the restaurant and the pari rated the food between 7 and 8.5 out of 10.

After completing their review, the two entered the restaurant and spoke with the owner. Lee stated he paid the $150 reward that Kang was initially offering to anyone that was able to provide information that leads to the arrest of the dine-and-dasher. He also left $2,000 to pay for other people's food throughout the day and an additional $1,000 for the owner.

This all comes just days after Lee shared with his 16 million plus audience that he would be heading to D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

No word on where Lee will be heading next.