Viral food critic Keith Lee heads to DC, Maryland & Virginia

Viral TikToker and food critic Keith Lee is heading to D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Lee shared the news with his 16 million plus audience and asked his followers to share any mom-and-pop food spots that have amazing food but could use some marketing. This is the core of Lee's platform and overall mission, utilizing his large following to put a spotlight on struggling food spots that just need an extra boost.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Keith Lee at the opening of Kevin Hart's QSR Hart House held at Hart House Hollywood on May 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

He also asked followers to share some of the "most popular restaurants that embody the food scene."

The former MMA fighter has amassed 16 million followers with his food reviews and cooking tutorials. Lee has gained a huge following and popularity that leaves a lasting impact on restaurants he visits, that his followers call the "Keith Lee Effect." Struggling mom-and-pop restaurants that have empty tables one day or close to shutting down will have lines out the door the next, following a review posted by Lee.

In the hours since he posted the announcement, Lee’s video has gained over 120,000 likes and nearly 10,000 comments.

Among recommended spots gaining traction in his comment section are D.C.’s Dukem Ethiopian Restaurant and Koite Grill in Silver Spring, Md.