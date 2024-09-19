Violent video targeting schools in DC and Maryland circulates on social media

A violent video of an individual holding a firearm and targeting different schools in the D.C. and Maryland areas raises concerns.

According to a parent at KIPP DC, families received a letter detailing a video that is circulating on social media that includes threats towards KIPP DC schools and other schools in the region. The parent tells FOX 5 DC that they received the letter Wednesday night.

KIPP DC officials tell FOX 5 they are aware of the video and are working with the Metropolitan Police Department to assess the situation. "The safety of our students, staff, and community remains our top priority."

