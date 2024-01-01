Violent start to new year in Prince George’s County as shootings leave several dead

Authorities in Prince George’s County say at least three people were killed in shootings reported on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Brinkley Road in the Temple Hills area around 4:30 a.m. Monday for the report of a shooting. A man was found in the street suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Around 3:50 a.m. officers responded to the 7500 block of Blanford Drive in Fort Washington for a shooting. Police say one man with gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital in stable condition. They say a second man was transported to the hospital privately and was later pronounced dead.

On Sunday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of Dunbar Oaks Drive in Capitol Heights where a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No suspects or motives have been identified in any of the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-352-1200 or online using the P3 Tips app.