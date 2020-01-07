Violent start to 2020 in DC with 6 murders in 6 days

It has been a violent start to the New Year in Washington, D.C. with six homicides being reported in just the first six days of 2020.

The latest happened Monday in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue. Police say a woman was shot and killed just before 4 p.m. The woman was identified as 21-year-old Tia Carey of the Southeast. Police have arrested 21-year-old Tierra Posey and charged her with second degree murder in connection with the killing.

Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, 38-year-old Lamar Walters was shot and killed outside of a store in the 2400 block of Franklin Street in the Northeast. Authorities say two other men were also shot and managed to walk to a nearby hospital for treatment. The shooting are under investigation at this time.

Early Sunday morning, police said a man was stabbed to death along D.C.'s popular U Street corridor. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Dy'Mani Priestley. Also on Sunday morning a man was found shot to death inside of a home on 3rd Street. Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Xavier Tate. Both killings are still under investigation.

On Saturday night, officers were called to K Street in the Northwest where they found a man, identified as 39 year-old Anthony Ward suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives are still searching for suspect in this case.

The first homicide of the New Year was reported early Saturday morning in the 1400 block of 3rd Street in the Southwest. Investigators say 60 year-old Charles Robinson was found shot dead inside of his home. His death is still under investigation.

"Most of the folks that are involved in our homicide are living high-risk lifestyles," D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told FOX 5 Tuesday. "They have many touches with the criminal justice system," he continued. Newsham said he is optimistic that the District will work on identifying and resolving the root causes of what lead to homicides in the city.