Man dead, 2 others injured in shooting outside Northeast DC corner store, police say

A man is dead and two others are injured following what police call a targeted shooting outside of a corner store in Northeast.

D.C. police say the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Franklin Street NE at around 1:35 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they found a man unconscious and unresponsive. Two other men also reportedly walked into an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

FOX 5 obtained a video from a nearby home where a barrage of gunfire can be heard.

This homicide marks the fifth of the year in the District.