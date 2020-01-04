Man shot Saturday morning in Columbia Heights; D.C. records first homicide of 2020

article

A man is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday morning in Columbia Heights.

Police say it happened around 9:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of 14th St. NW, near Florida Avenue.

Police say the victim walked into a nearby hospital after the shooting. The scene remains under investigation.

Elsewhere in D.C., police reported a fatal shooting at 3:55 a.m. in the 2000 block of 19th Place, Southeast. They say the suspect is a black man wearing a blue jacket and a black scarf covering his face.

Police on Saturday afternoon identified the victim in the Southeast shooting as 60 year-old Charles Robinson, of Southeast D.C. The killing is the first homicide of 2020 in D.C.