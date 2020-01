article

A 22-year-old man is dead after a stabbing early Sunday in D.C.'s popular U Street Corridor.

It happened around 2:21 a.m. near 12th and U streets, Northwest.

Police say that's when they found 22-year-old Dy'Mani Priestley of Hyattsville suffering from a stab wound.

They took Priestley to a nearby hopsital, where he died.

Police are investigating.