Violent night in DC leaves woman, man dead in separate incidents

Authorities are investigating after a woman and a man were killed in the District overnight in separate incidents.

Police say a man was found shot in the doorway of an apartment building in the 5300 block of Astor Place in the Southeast just before 1 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around the same time, officers responded to the 500 block of Benning Road in the Northeast where they found a woman dead after being stabbed in the hallway of an apartment building. Officers say she was stabbed in the chest.

Investigators say they have not identified any suspects in either case at this time.

The investigations are continuing.