Violent DC weekend after 12 shot, including child and several near Howard University

The Brief 12 people shot in D.C. over nine hours, including a 5-year-old boy. Several victims were hit near Howard University during homecoming weekend. Police arrested two suspects and are still searching for others.



Twelve people were shot across the District in just nine hours this weekend, including a 5-year-old boy and several near Howard University, marking one of the most violent stretches of the year, according to police.

One of the worst shootings happened near Howard University, right in the middle of homecoming festivities.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports a police presence remains around the university as the search for additional suspects continues.

The violence began on Friday around 5:30 p.m., when a teenage girl was shot on Yuma Street in the southeast. Fifteen minutes later, a teenage boy was hit on 50th Street.

By 7:30 p.m., a man was shot on 16th Street in the northwest. Then, at 8:18 p.m., a 5-year-old boy was injured on Savannah Terrace in the southeast when police say they believed a bullet grazed his face.

Violence near Howard

Just minutes later, three men, one woman, and a teenage boy were shot in the 600 block of Howard Place in the northwest near Howard University.

Police arrested two suspects and recovered three guns but say more individuals may be involved.

The gunfire didn’t stop there. Before Friday night ended, two men were shot on Benning Road in the northeast, and another man was critically wounded early Saturday on Hiatt Place in the northwest.

Police search continues

Police say none of the victims near Howard University were students at the school, though one is enrolled at Morgan State.

Chief Pam Smith says detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and pursuing new leads.