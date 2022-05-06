Violence in District Heights prompts early education center to close

A Prince George’s County early education center has announced its plans to close after a wave of violent crime nearby.

Parents showed FOX 5 a letter, sent by SKC Early Education Centers, saying that its District Heights location will close in July "in light of the recent spike in violent crimes."

"We feel that the shopping center is no longer a safe area for our families," the letter continues.

Moms Shayla Kimble and Nicole Wellington said they have no ill will towards the early education center. Rather, they want to see something done to make the community safe.

"I mean, come on," Wellington said. "The middle of the day when there’s kids, people picking up their kids, people shopping, people getting a haircut, people getting food. This is ridiculous, and it’s out of control."

Earlier this week, District Heights' acting police chief expressed concern as well.

"It’s nonsense that children up here can’t come out here and play safely," Acting Chief Ronald Tarpley said at the scene of an incident in which two boys, ages 14 and four, were shot.

"I have a four-year-old," Wellington said Friday evening. "That automatically made me think of her. Something has to be done, some type of accountability with [Prince George’s] County, because the crime keeps spiking. We keep hearing about things every day, but we’re not hearing about any solid resolutions for how to address this going forward."

"I would just ask that as a community we can just stand up and say, ‘hey, enough is enough,’" Kimble added.

Prince George’s County Police officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter sent to parents by SKC Early Education Centers said the school will work to accommodate families at other locations that will remain open.