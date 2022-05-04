District Heights drive-by shooting leaves 4-year-old, 14-year-old injured; dog dead

A drive-by shooting in Prince George's County left a 4-year-old and a 14-year-old injured Wednesday evening, according to the District Heights Police Department.

Police say the shooting took place in the 6700 block of Alpine Street in District Heights around 6:30 p.m.

Acting Chief Ronald Tarpley said multiple shooters pulled up in a black vehicle and fired several rounds into a group of people. Bullets struck a 4-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, and a dog.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Both boys have non-life-threatening injuries and the dog, whose name was Danger, is dead.

Acting Chief Tarpley said the 4-year-old was grazed in the shoulder. He was transported, along with the other victim, to a local hospital.

Advertisement

Police are actively investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.