The Brief A 21-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday near 14th and S Streets NW, police said. Two teenage boys were stabbed during a WorldPride event at Dupont Circle Park on Saturday evening. Multiple shootings occurred across the city between late Saturday and early Monday morning.



A violent weekend unfolded in the District amid WorldPride celebrations.

Early Sunday, 21-year-old Brandon Tolson was shot and killed near 14th and S Streets NW, just blocks from Dupont Circle, police said. Officers responded to the scene just before 3 a.m., where Tolson, a district resident, was pronounced dead.

Deadly shooting near Dupont

Seven other shootings occurred between late Saturday and early Sunday morning, authorities reported. Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, a juvenile male was found with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of U Street NW. Around the same time, officers investigated additional shootings on M Street NE, W Street SE, and T Street NW.

Violence also broke out at Dupont Circle Park during a WorldPride event on Saturday evening. Around 7 p.m., a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old boy were stabbed, police said. An hour later, as officers worked to disperse crowds, a man was shot in the foot near the entrance of the Dupont Circle Metro station.

READ MORE: 1 shot, 2 teens stabbed near Dupont Circle amid Pride events

Multiple incidents citywide

The shootings continued into early Monday, with D.C. police responding to a call at 2:43 a.m. on the 500 block of Lebaum Street SE.

The violence comes amid concerns over public safety during large gatherings and ongoing struggles within the D.C. police department to maintain staffing levels. Authorities are continuing investigations into the incidents.

READ MORE: 5 reported overnight shootings in DC

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Violence erupts amid Pride events in DC