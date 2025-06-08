1 shot, 2 teens stabbed near Dupont Circle amid Pride events

A day of celebration ended with two teens being stabbed, and one man shot near Dupont Circle Saturday evening amid Pride events.

This violence comes following a week of back and forth about whether the park should be open for Pride weekend. Dupont Circle Park is a popular gathering place following Pride events.

According to D.C. police, a fight between large groups in Dupont Circle Park led to a 15-and-16-year-old being stabbed. Events in the park were shutdown following the incident.

Shortly after, around 7:50 p.m., just steps away from the Dupont Metro entrance near the Krispy Kreme, a shooting happened, leaving one man suffering gunshot wounds in the foot.

The 19th Street entrance to the Dupont Circle Metro Station was closed for the investigation, Metro said. The Q Street entrance remained open.

Video circulating online shows people rushing toward, through and over the faregates in the Dupont Circle Metro Station after the shooting.

Dupont Circle at Connecticut Avenue, Massachusetts Avenue, New Hampshire Avenue, 19th Street, 20th Street and P Street were closed off.

Metro service had been restored to normal by 10 p.m.