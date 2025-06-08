5 reported overnight shootings in DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating five separate shootings in D.C. that took place Saturday night.

Dupont Circle:

Shortly after, around 7:50 p.m., just steps away from the Dupont Metro entrance near the Krispy Kreme, a shooting happened, leaving one man suffering gunshot wounds in the foot.

The 19th Street entrance to the Dupont Circle Metro Station was closed for the investigation, Metro said. The Q Street entrance remained open.

Unit block of M Street:

Around 10:27 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the Unit block of M Street, Northeast. Officers located one adult man, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound.

DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

1600 block of W Street:

Around 10:44 p.m., officers responded to the sound of gunfire in the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast. As officers were responding, at least one suspect fired toward officers. No officers were injured.

Officers located one adult man, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

13th Street and T Street:

Around 10:58 p.m. officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of 13th Street and T Street, Northwest. Officers located a juvenile boy, conscious and breathing, with a gunshot wound.

Officers say a potential suspect has been stopped, and a weapon has been recovered.

1900 block of 13th Street:

Officers responded to the 1900 block of 13th Street, Northwest for the report of a shooting. According to officers, one juvenile boy was found suffering a gunshot wound, and was transported to a hospital conscious and breathing.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is asked to contact police.