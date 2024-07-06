Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies in triple-fatal vehicle collision in Prince George's County

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, died in a triple-fatal crash in Prince George's County.

Maryland State Police are investigating a triple-fatal crash that claimed three lives early Saturday morning in Prince George’s County.

The deceased are identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel, of Upper Marlboro, 24-year-old Khyree Jackson, of Waldorf, and 24-year-old Anthony Lytton, Jr., of Upper Marlboro. The three were also alumni of Wise Jr. High School in Prince George's County.

Wise Athletics released a statement about the tragic incident. Full statement below:

The Dr. Henry A. Wise Athletic Department sends condolences to the families and mourns the loss of Khyree Jackson (State Champ 2016 c/o '17) Anthony Lytton, Jr. (AJ) (State Champ 2015,16,17 c/o '18) and Isaiah Hazel (State Champ 2015, 16, 17 c/o '19). #OnceAPumaAlwaysAPuma

According to police, Hazel and Jackson were pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical service personnel. Police say Lytton was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

All three victims were occupants of a maroon Dodge Charger involved in the crash. Hazel was the driver. Jackson was the front seat passenger and Lytton was seated in the rear of the vehicle.

Police say shortly after 3:14 a.m. Saturday morning, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a crash on northbound Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Presidential Parkway north of Dower House Road in Upper Marlboro. The three vehicles involved in the crash were a silver Infinity Q50, a silver Chevrolet Impala and a maroon Dodge Charger.

According to police, the driver of the silver Infiniti, later identified as Cori Clingman, was traveling northbound on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue in Prince George’s County. It is believed Clingman attempted to change lanes while driving at a high rate of speed when she struck the Dodge Charger and then struck the Chevrolet Impala. The Charger subsequently traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck multiple tree stumps where the vehicle came to rest.

Clingman had two other passengers in her Infinity at the time of the crash. No one was injured in her vehicle.

The Chevrolet Impala was occupied solely by the driver. He was also uninjured in the crash and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash. Charges are pending an investigation and consultation.

Ebbony Jackson, Khyree's mother, told TMZ Sports her son died in a car accident in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

"I am absolutely crushed by this news," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said in a statement. "Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches."