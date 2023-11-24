A vigil will be held Saturday for the young kids who were hit and killed by the driver of a van near a Prince George's County elementary school on Monday.

Shalom Mbah, 10, and Sky Sosa, 5, both of Riverdale, were walking through the nearby neighborhood to Riverdale Elementary School around 8 a.m. when the crash happened.

At a press conference Monday, Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said the students were in a crosswalk and were crossing Riverdale Road when a woman driving a van southbound on Taylor Road made a left turn into the intersection.

Featured article

The two children, and a man who was related to one of the kids, were struck by the vehicle.

Following the collision, the superintendent of Prince George's County Public Schools, Millard House II, sent out a letter to families within the school district notifying them of the incident.

"The entire community is grieving, and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones affected by this unimaginable loss during Thanksgiving week," the letter reads. "As we approach the holiday dedicated to expressing gratitude and cherishing our loved ones, the stark reminder of life’s fragility weighs heavily on us. In the face of this tragedy, let us unite, supporting one another and holding our children a little tighter, recognizing the preciousness of every moment we have with our loved ones. Our community stands together in shared sorrow, offering comfort and strength during this difficult time."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Vigil to be held Saturday for students killed walking to Riverdale Elementary School

Investigators are still working to determine whether the driver will be charged.

The vigil is expected to start at 5 p.m. Saturday at Riverdale Elementary School.