Vienna dad shot son to death, turned gun on himself at Sharpshooters Range in Lorton: police

A Vienna father shot his son to death and then turned the gun on himself last week while they sat in a car outside of a Lorton shooting range, according to Fairfax County investigators.

Fairfax County police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds when responded to Sharpshooters Range around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

One of the victims had sustained injuries that police described as life threatening.

Varun Srivastev, 23, died Friday night at the hospital.

Investigators have determined that Ajay Srivastev, 63, of Vienna shot his son while they were in a car, and then shot himself.

The older man was treated a local hospital and released on Friday.

He is currently charged with aggravated malicious wounding and firearm use in the commission of a felony.

Police believe his charges will be upgraded to reflect the homicide.

Srivastev is being held without bond.

