2 men sustain ‘life-threatening’ injuries after Fairfax County shooting range incident
LORTON, Va. - Two men were hospitalized with injuries that police described as “life-threatening” after a double shooting at the Sharpshooter Range in Lorton Wednesday night.
Fairfax County police responded to the scene on Terminal Road around 8:50 p.m.
They say the incident unfolded in a parking lot.
The victims have not been identified, and police are still trying to determine their relationship.
Around midnight, police provided an update, saying the men were still hospitalized, and the incident was still under investigation.