Fairfax County homicide investigation after juvenile found dead at Motel 6 in Springfield

Authorities in Fairfax County are investigating a homicide after a juvenile was found dead at a Motel 6 in Springfield.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The investigation began Tuesday night after the juvenile male was found deceased in a room at the motel on Springfield Boulevard around 9:41 p.m.

"Detectives continue to piece together what happened last night," officials said in a tweet Wednesday morning. The investigation continues at this time.