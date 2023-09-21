VIDEO: Woman narrowly avoids being hit after crash sends car careening into gas pumps in Laurel

New video shared exclusively with FOX 5 shows the moments when an out-of-control car went careening into a gas station pump in Laurel, Md. , narrowly missing a woman walking in its path.

Just before 12 p.m., on Wednesday the Prince George’s County Fire Department responded to the area of the 300 block of Washington Blvd. near Montgomery St. for a possible HAZMAT situation.

They arrived to find a car crash involving at least two vehicles, one of which was on fire. Miraculously, only one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries through the ordeal.

The moments leading up to the fiery collision were caught on camera.

The video shows a sedan slowing down on Montgomery to make a righthand turn. A box truck coming down Washington Ave. wasn’t able to stop in time and rear-ended the sedan. The sedan then crashed straight into the pumps at the Sonoco gas station.

A woman on the sidewalk was clipped by the car that was rear-ended. FOX 5 spoke with the woman who had this near miss. She said her husband came and took her to the hospital as a precaution but her injuries were described as being minor.

A HAZMAT crew was dispatched to the scene as a precaution, according to Prince George’s County Fire.

The pumps at the Sonoco are shut off now as crews work to make sure they’re safe and meeting standards and requirements to operate again.

The owner of the gas station said he’s thankful no one was seriously hurt in this incident and he hopes the repair crews will be done by Friday so he can get up and running again.