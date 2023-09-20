HAZMAT crews on scene in Laurel after car slams into gas station pump, bursts into flames

Prince George’s County police are investigating what led up to a multi-vehicle crash that ended with a car slamming into a gas station pump and bursting into flames.

According to the Prince George’s County Fire Department, just before 12 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Washington Blvd. in Laurel for a possible HAZMAT situation.

They arrived to find a car crash involving at least two vehicles, one of which was on fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze and one person had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

HAZMAT crews are still at the scene to monitor the situation and ensure the gas does not pose a threat to the area.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.