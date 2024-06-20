VIDEO: Suspect arrested after ramming into police cruisers in stolen car at Pentagon City Mall

Video shows the moments when a suspect who hit a police cruiser in a stolen car was cornered and arrested outside of Pentagon City Mall Thursday afternoon.

Arlington Police say just before 5 p.m., an officer saw a stolen vehicle parked unoccupied inside a parking garage in the 800 block of Army Navy Drive.

A short time later, a man approached the car, got inside and began to drive off.

When the officer tried to stop the car, the suspect fled and ended up hitting the police vehicle.

As the suspect continued his attempts to leave the garage, officers confronted him and he ended up hitting another police vehicle.

As officers cornered the suspect and issued commands, he finally got out of the car with his hands up, laid down on the ground and was taken into custody.

A woman was also in the car and was detained after stepping out. It’s not known if she was involved in the crime in any way.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.