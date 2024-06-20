Expand / Collapse search

Multiple DC shootings left 2 men dead, just hours apart

Published  June 20, 2024 8:42am EDT
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating two separate shootings in D.C. that left two men dead. 

900 block of S Street Northwest | 11:25 p.m.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 900 block of S Street Northwest for reports of a shooting on Wednesday around 11:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After all lifesaving measures failed, the man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

No word on suspects involved.

4400 block of Hunt Pl NE | 3:23 a.m.

MPD arrived at the 4400 block of Hunt Place Northeast for reports of a shooting on Thursday morning at approximately 3:23 a.m. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After all lifesaving measures failed, the man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Anyone with any information on either of these shootings is asked to contact police. 