Expand / Collapse search

Video shows people running and flames flying after Irish bar fire

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:39AM
News
FOX 5 DC

Patrons Flee Four Courts Bar in Arlington, VA after crash

Footage recorded by Zahid Shah shows patrons running out of the Ireland’s Four Courts bar on Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, VA on Friday. Credit: Storyful

ARLINGTON, Va. - New video posted online shows the frightening scene at Ireland's Four Courts bar in Arlington, VA after a car plowed into the building igniting a fire and sending patrons running for their lives.

The video was recorded by Zahid Shah around 6:45 p.m. Friday outside the pub on Wilson Boulevard.

The video shows smoke pouring from the structure as a large group of people run from away from the blaze. Firefighters arrive and rush inside shortly before flames can be seen shooting out of the front of the restaurant.

Two people can be seen carrying a woman away from the burning building. They placed her on the ground under a tree near the end of the block where a firefighter arrived to help.

Community steps up to help Arlington Irish Pub after fiery car crash

The scene outside Ireland's Four Courts is quieter compared to Friday night when a driver crashed into the restaurant.

Investigators believe an Uber driver was behind the wheel of the vehicle that crashed into the restaurant leaving more than a dozen injured – including the driver, the passenger, several employees and customers. FOX 5’s Bob Barnard says at least four remain hospitalized.

Dave Cahill, one of the restaurant’s managing partners, spoke with FOX 5 Saturday and said he is still trying to process what happened. "The people that were injured yesterday are regular customers, and they've been with us to celebrate so many happy occasions. Our mind right now is with them and their families," Cahill said.

Arlington community comes together to help restaurant after fiery car crash

Dave Cahill, a managing partner at Ireland Four Courts, spoke with FOX 5 about how the community is helping the restaurant after a fiery crash Friday injured 15 people and forced the business to close down. FOX 5's Nana-Séntuo Bonsu reports.

The community has rallied around the restaurant and has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for repairs. The page raised over $66,000 as of Monday morning

The crash is still under investigation at this time.