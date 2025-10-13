Video shows Nor'easter flooding in Norfolk

A Nor'easter brought massive flooding to parts of Norfolk, Virginia on Sunday.

What we know:

"Moderate to severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods," said the National Weather Service. "Numerous roads may be impassable under several feet of water and cars submerged. Some areas may need to be evacuated."

Coastal flood warning remain in effect Monday.

The East Ocean View neighborhood saw major flooding, as seen in drone footage released by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Ocean City, Maryland also saw significant flooding as a result of the storm.

What's next:

More coastal flooding is expected Monday for parts of Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina, per the NWS.