The Brief Video captured the moments before a 13-year-old was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Ahmad Mims was found suffering from a gunshot wound and died in the 1600 block of Rosedale Street, NE. Mims' grandmother said he got into a fight in school a week prior to the shooting.



New video captured the moments before a 13-year-old was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. on Sunday, July 12.

What we know:

D.C. police said Ahmad Mims was killed in the 1600 block of Rosedale Street. Officers found him on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. He died on the scene.

READ MORE | DC police ID 13-year-old killed in Rosedale Street shooting

Investigators believe the gunfire happened inside a home on Rosedale Street.

New video obtained by FOX 5's Shomari Stone shows two teens waiting in a hallway before Mims was murdered around 8:30 p.m. Police have not identified them as suspects or made any arrests as the investigation is ongoing.

Mims' grandmother said he got into a fight in school about a week before the shooting. She believes the shooter may have returned with a gun.

The boy's grandmother said she is holding onto faith that police will find the teen accused of murdering her grandson.

What you can do:

Police said they are looking for a teen boy who was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and riding a bike near 16th and Rosedale.

READ MORE | 13-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting; suspect last seen on bike

Anyone with information on the shooting or the whereabouts of the suspect in this case is asked to call police at (202) 727‑9099 or text the department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.