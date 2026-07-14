The Brief Leaders set to hear residents on a proposal to curb street takeovers. Proposal would make it illegal to organize, promote or participate in the events. Hearing begins at 1:30 p.m. before councilmembers decide whether to move the legislation forward.



The growing problem of illegal street takeovers is back in the spotlight in Montgomery County, where leaders are set to hear from residents Tuesday on a proposal that would expand police powers to curb the dangerous events.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says street takeovers have become an all‑too‑familiar sight across the Washington, D.C. region. Later Tuesday, county leaders will hear public testimony on whether Montgomery County should adopt tougher local penalties, joining Prince George’s County in trying to get ahead of the increasingly dangerous problem.

The proposal before the County Council would make it illegal to organize, promote or participate in street takeovers and unlawful racing on county roads. It would also give Montgomery County Police additional civil enforcement tools aimed at breaking up these gatherings before they escalate.

RELATED: Prince George's County cracks down on street takeovers

The legislation comes just weeks after Prince George’s County approved its own street takeover law, which includes fines and possible jail time for offenders. Supporters of Montgomery’s bill, including Police Chief Marc Yamada and State’s Attorney John McCarthy, say stronger enforcement is needed to protect drivers, spectators and surrounding neighborhoods.

Tuesday’s public hearing begins at 1:30 p.m. at the County Council building in Rockville. It marks the public’s first opportunity to weigh in before councilmembers vote on whether to move the legislation forward.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Montgomery County leaders target growing problem of dangerous street takeovers