Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting; suspect last seen on bike

By
D.C. Crime
Published July 12, 2026 10:23 AM EDT
Published July 12, 2026 10:23 AM EDT
article

DC Police Lights

The Brief

    • A 13-year-old boy was found unconscious and not breathing Saturday night on Rosedale Street NE.
    • Police said the child had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • MPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating, and additional details are expected later today.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in Northeast D.C., according to police.

What we know:

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 8:24 p.m. Saturday, July 11, to the 1600 block of Rosedale Street NE for a report of a man down.

When Fifth District officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound, police said.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigation underway

MPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

Police said they are looking for a juvenile male who was last seen near 16th and Rosedale streets NE on a black bike.

He was described by police as wearing a black shirt and black pants.

How to submit tips

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

Tips can also be texted to 50411.

Police listed the case number as CCN 26096596.

What's next:

MPD said additional details are expected to be released in a press release later today.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Metropolitan Police Department.

D.C. CrimeWashington, D.C.