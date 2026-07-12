13-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting; suspect last seen on bike

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The Brief A 13-year-old boy was found unconscious and not breathing Saturday night on Rosedale Street NE. Police said the child had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. MPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating, and additional details are expected later today.



A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in Northeast D.C., according to police.

What we know:

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 8:24 p.m. Saturday, July 11, to the 1600 block of Rosedale Street NE for a report of a man down.

When Fifth District officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound, police said.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigation underway

MPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

Police said they are looking for a juvenile male who was last seen near 16th and Rosedale streets NE on a black bike.

He was described by police as wearing a black shirt and black pants.

How to submit tips

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

Tips can also be texted to 50411.

Police listed the case number as CCN 26096596.

What's next:

MPD said additional details are expected to be released in a press release later today.