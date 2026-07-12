13-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting; suspect last seen on bike
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in Northeast D.C., according to police.
What we know:
Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 8:24 p.m. Saturday, July 11, to the 1600 block of Rosedale Street NE for a report of a man down.
When Fifth District officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound, police said.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide investigation underway
MPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
Police said they are looking for a juvenile male who was last seen near 16th and Rosedale streets NE on a black bike.
He was described by police as wearing a black shirt and black pants.
How to submit tips
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.
Tips can also be texted to 50411.
Police listed the case number as CCN 26096596.
What's next:
MPD said additional details are expected to be released in a press release later today.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Metropolitan Police Department.