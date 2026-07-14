DC weather: Sunny, hot and more humid Tuesday as extreme heat returns later this week

The Brief Tuesday brings sun and warm low‑90s temperatures. Morning starts in the 60s and low 70s with low humidity. Heat builds midweek with triple‑digit temperatures and rising humidity.



A sunny and hot Tuesday for the Washington, D.C. region, with temperatures climbing into the low 90s and humidity increasing as the area prepares for a return of extreme heat later this week.

Morning temperatures sit in the 60s and low 70s, for a refreshing start thanks to low humidity and light winds. High pressure overhead will keep rain and storms away, setting up a dry stretch through at least Thursday.

Tuesday marks the first day of the week to reach the 90s, slightly hotter and a bit more humid than Monday. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda expects Wednesday to be the hottest day, with temperatures nearing triple digits and heat indices potentially topping 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory could be possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday remains hot and humid, with a chance for a pop‑up storm in the evening. Storms will become more likely over the weekend, helping to break the heat.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, hot and slightly more humid Tuesday with highs near 93 degrees