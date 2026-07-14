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DC weather: Sunny, hot and more humid Tuesday as extreme heat returns later this week

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Weather
Updated July 14, 2026 6:13 AM EDT Published July 14, 2026 5:52 AM EDT
DC weather: Sunny Tuesday with highs near 92 degrees
DC weather: Sunny Tuesday with highs near 92 degrees

DC weather: Sunny Tuesday with highs near 92 degrees

Plenty of sunshine Tuesday across the Washington, D.C. region with highs near 92 degrees.

The Brief

    • Tuesday brings sun and warm low‑90s temperatures.
    • Morning starts in the 60s and low 70s with low humidity.
    • Heat builds midweek with triple‑digit temperatures and rising humidity.

WASHINGTON - A sunny and hot Tuesday for the Washington, D.C. region, with temperatures climbing into the low 90s and humidity increasing as the area prepares for a return of extreme heat later this week.

Morning temperatures sit in the 60s and low 70s, for a refreshing start thanks to low humidity and light winds. High pressure overhead will keep rain and storms away, setting up a dry stretch through at least Thursday.

Tuesday marks the first day of the week to reach the 90s, slightly hotter and a bit more humid than Monday. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda expects Wednesday to be the hottest day, with temperatures nearing triple digits and heat indices potentially topping 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory could be possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday remains hot and humid, with a chance for a pop‑up storm in the evening. Storms will become more likely over the weekend, helping to break the heat.

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DC weather: Sunny, hot and slightly more humid Tuesday with highs near 93 degrees

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.

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