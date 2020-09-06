Video shows moment raging flood breaking through emergency doors causing Massachusetts hospital closure

New footage has been released showing the moment a raging flood forced a Massachusetts hospital to close in June.

The dramatic video was captured by Norwood hospital’s security camera and shows the extent of the damage caused by the event.

Video shows water bursting into the hospital basement, practically destroying the emergency exit doors as the room is completely flooded.

The rushing water came from a heavy rainstorm that occurred on June 28, in which local reports say almost six inches of rain dropped on the town of Norwood, just 23 miles south of Boston.

The Norwood Fire Department said that crews responded to a call around 4:46 pm of flooding in the basement of the Norwood Hospital. Fire crews from surrounding departments and a technical rescue response from Norfolk County transported patients safely to area hospitals.

A spokesman from Norwood Hospital said in a statement that water entered the hospital from “all six sides, including through the roof and up from the floor.” The damage caused by the flooding might necessitate a total rebuild, according to Norwood town manager Tony Mazzucco.

Advertisement

“Based on the extent of the flooding, we need to check every piece of equipment, every outlet, every inch of drywall for damage in order to be 100% sure that there is no risk to our patients now or in the future,” the hospital spokesman said.

Storyful contributed to this report.

