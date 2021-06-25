Police: Video shows Anne Arundel YMCA employee engaging in sex offense with child

An Anne Arundel County YMCA employee has been arrested after video showed him engaging in unwanted sexual contact with a child.

On March 15, detectives received a referral from the Department of Social Services in regards to a sex offense involving a child. The investigation revealed that a childcare associate at the YMCA in the 1200 block of Ritchie Highway was found supervising multiple children.

Surveillance footage showed the childcare associate sitting on the floor with a child on his lap. The video went on to show the child care associate, Vincent Santiago Dominick, 23, engaged in sexual contact with the child.

When the child's father arrived for pick-up, he saw his child in Dominick's lap and quickly took his child away. He then reported the incident to YMCA staff and it was immediately reported to the Department of Social Services.

Dominick has been removed from having any further contact with children and an arrest warrant was obtained against Dominick, charging him with a fourth-degree sex offense. Dominick was arrested without incident on June 22.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information on this or other incidents involving the suspect, Vincent Dominick, to contact the Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733 or call the anonymous tips line at 410-222-4700.