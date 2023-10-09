VIDEO: MPD searching for suspect vehicle connected to September murder

D.C. police are seeking information about a suspect vehicle believed to be connected to a September homicide.

Police released video of the car on Monday. They say the vehicle is related to a Sept. 6 shooting and car crash.

Around 3:30 a.m. that day, officers responded to the intersection of 18th Street and Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, for a report of sounds of gunshots and a vehicle collision. Upon arrival, officers found a man inside of a vehicle.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital where he was admitted with life-threatening injuries.

Just two days later on Friday, Sept. 8, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 23-year-old Brandon Gant of Southeast, D.C.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen below.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.



