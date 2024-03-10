VIDEO: Man walks out of Bethesda CVS with bags full of stolen merchandise

A Bethesda CVS store was robbed in broad daylight Sunday.

FOX 5’s Jen Delgado captured the moment the man walked out of the store in the 7200 block of Wisconsin Avenue with bags full of products and loaded them into a van waiting across the street.

Delgado says she looked at the man and asked, "you know you need to pay for that right?" She says he looked straight at her, responded "I know," but proceeded to walk out with the stolen merchandise.

It’s the latest in a series of robberies targeting CVS stores.

Shelves have been stripped bare in many of the stores across the D.C. area

In Alexandria, two suspects robbed two CVS stores on Friday.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, the duo stole more than $5,000 worth of hair and facial products from the CVS stores and will most likely face grand larceny charges.

Video FOX 5 obtained shows the suspects placing a large red bag full of alleged stolen CVS merchandise in what police say is a stolen black Hyundai.

The CVS store in the Columbia Heights neighborhood in D.C. was forced to close its doors due to rampant crime that left shelves empty month after month.

It’s a problem many of the drug stores are dealing with. Police across the area are issuing warnings to thieves but as the crime continues, residents are wondering what, if anything, can put a stop to the thefts.