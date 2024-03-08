Detectives are searching for two suspects who robbed two CVS stores on Friday in Alexandria.

FOX 5's Shomari Stone spoke with a witness who said both suspects were wearing masks, and they knew exactly what they wanted out of the CVS on the 400 block of South Washington Street — hair and facial products.

A spokesperson for the Alexandria Police Department said the duo stole more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from the CVS stores and will most likely face grand larceny charges.

Video FOX 5 obtained shows the suspects placing a large red bag full of alleged stolen CVS merchandise in what police say is a stolen black Hyundai.

The spokesperson said that the suspects stole from the CVS in the 500 block of King Street, less than 10 minutes before they stole from the CVS on South Washington Street.

"To be honest, I feel very disappointed," the witness told FOX 5's Shomari Stone exclusively. "I live in Old Town, which typically, the crime has been low and, I'll be honest, I moved here to get out of the crime in DC. And the fact that thieves felt that they could clear the shelves of a drugstore on our block and get away in a car that's marked with a phone number in a business was … was, pretty shocking and eye-opening to me about where we're at with the acceptance of crime."

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Detectives say the thieves drove off in that stolen black Hyundai with the Maryland tags reading 3GC5753.

They're asking anyone with information on these crimes to give them a call.