Video: Hagerstown police officer pulls man experiencing mental health crisis off highway

A Hagerstown police officer saved the life of a man who appeared to be suffering a mental health crisis and tried to walk into traffic.

Around 10:15 a.m. on July 15, officers were dispatched to the area of the 1900 block of Dual Highway following reports that a man was saying he was going to jump into traffic.

Master Police Officer Biden was first to arrive at the scene and was waved down by a witness who said the man was on the shoulder of Interstate 70 underneath the Route 40 overpass.

Biden went over to the man who then walked onto the highway in front of oncoming traffic and tried to detain the man but he continued to try to walk onto the highway.

Biden was eventually able to handcuff the man and get him out of the area. He was then connected to mental health services for help.

**WARNING: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.**

Officials say the Hagerstown Fire Department also assisted by blocking the entrance ramp to stop traffic and a tractor-trailer driver stopped his truck in the lane closest to Biden and the man to also help slow traffic.

"Biden had to react on his own, as there was no time to wait for backup while other HPD officers and Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in route to assist," the police department said in a statement. "The Hagerstown Police Department congratulates Officer Biden on his heroic work, no doubt saving the life of this man. Officer Biden is a 16-year veteran of the police department and is currently assigned to the patrol division."

Police encourage anyone who is suicidal or feels like they may hurt themselves to call or text 988 to connect with professional crisis intervention workers.



