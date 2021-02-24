Triple fatal fire reported in Hagerstown

A triple fatal two-alarm fire was reported in Hagerstown on Wednesday.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal tweeted that it will be assisting the Hagerstown Fire Department Fire Marshals Office with the fire that happened in the 300 block of Linganore Avenue.

Hagerstown Fire says the fire was dispatched at around 6:49 p.m.

Fire officials say three people were found dead inside a home. One person who was inside the home was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and another person who returned home to find the fire was transported to the hospital for anxiety.

The fire happened in a two-and-a-half-story single-family dwelling.

