Video: Fox family pops up in Springfield backyard

A household in Springfield is sharing its yard with an adorable fox family this spring.

Instagram user @carotiger says the mama fox has "six plump kids who cause plenty of trouble."

The user also says they’re treating the mother fox at their Newington Forest neighborhood home for mange.