Video: Fox family pops up in Springfield backyard
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - A household in Springfield is sharing its yard with an adorable fox family this spring.
READ MORE: Dogs rescued from overcrowded shelter in South Carolina hope for forever homes in DC region
Instagram user @carotiger says the mama fox has "six plump kids who cause plenty of trouble."
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The user also says they’re treating the mother fox at their Newington Forest neighborhood home for mange.
Advertisement