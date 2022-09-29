VIDEO: Fairfax County Police searching for ATM robbery suspects

Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects wanted for multiple ATM robberies.

Two men forced entry into the Exxon gas station located at 5211 Ox Road in the West Springfield area on July 19 at 4:06 a.m. Police say they used a dolly, loaded an ATM machine onto the van and left in an unknown direction.

One man is identified as 6’ tall, wearing a mask and a light gray hoodie. A second man was wearing a black hoodie. Both were wearing masks and gloves.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ PHOTO: FCPD

Two or three men arrived at the BP Gas Station located at 6540 Edsall Road in the Franconia area on Sept. 22 around 12:47 a.m. They attempted to use crowbars to force open the door but were unsuccessful.

They reappeared at 1:15 a.m. at the Dollar Power located at 7012 Commerce Street and attempted to remove the ATM machine onsite but were unable to move it. They left in a black Infiniti SUV.

In this incident, two men were identified as Black males of unknown age, average build, and wearing black hoodies, pants, and shoes. One male had on a white t-shirt under his hoodie. Both were wearing face coverings and gloves. There is a possible third subject.

These same suspects have struck in the Franconia and West Springfield District Stations below and are believed to be involved in several similar events. These include the following:

- May 3, 2022, at Serenity Nails and Spa at 5:26 a.m. at 8092 Rolling Road

- September 19, 2022, at Sunoco Gas Station at 2:17 a.m. at 5514 Franconia Road

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or others to call 703-246-7800, option 5.