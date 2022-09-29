DC police ID elderly woman murdered inside her northwest apartment; $25K reward offered in case

An elderly woman is dead after she was brutally murdered inside her D.C. apartment – killed by what police say were 'sharp force injuries to the chest.'

According to the police report, officers responded to an apartment in the 5100 block of Second Street in the northwest Sunday just after 12 p.m. where they found the victim, identified as 73-year-old Gloria Williams, unconscious and unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead shortly later.

An autopsy the following day ruled her death a homicide saying her injuries were caused by a knife or other cutting instrument.

Authorities have not released any information regarding suspects or motives. A $25,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.