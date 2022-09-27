FBI joins search for Silver Spring bank robber known as 'Red Hat Guy'

article

The FBI has joined the search for a Silver Spring bank robber they've dubbed "Red Hat Guy."

The male suspect is wanted for committing a bank robbery on Sept. 16 at a Truist bank in downtown Silver Spring.

An investigation by detectives revealed that Red Hat Guy displayed a black handgun during the incident and demanded money from a teller. The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect who then left the bank.

The robber is described as a white male, between 50 and 60 years old, and is between 6-foot and 6-foot-2.

He was last seen wearing black sunglasses, a red baseball cap, a light-colored polo shirt, beige pants, and black/white shoes.

Detectives released photographs (below) of the suspect from the surveillance footage in the bank.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS.