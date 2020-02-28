Video: Driver makes it out without a scratch after car crashes into Northwest DC restaurant

No one was injured, nor was anyone charged after a car crashed into the front of a Northwest D.C. restaurant Thursday evening.

A number of onlookers recorded the incident, which shows the car slide off of the roadway and plow into the front area of Le Chat Noir in the 4900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

The driver was evaluated at the scene, and did not need medical attention.

The damage to the structure was mostly cosmetic, according to D.C. fire officials.