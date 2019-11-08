Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Driver crashes into Halal Guys storefront in Rockville, drives off

Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

Wild video has surfaced after a driver crashed into a Halal Guys storefront in Rockville, partially wrecked the car, and then drove off.

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Wild video has surfaced after a driver crashed into a Halal Guys storefront in Rockville, partially wrecked the car, and then drove off.

The incident reportedly happened on October 29 – but the video surfaced on Twitter Thursday night.

A pedestrian near the store approaches the vehicle, but it’s unclear what the person is saying to the driver.

Neither the driver, nor the pedestrian have been identified.

Neither Rockville Police, nor Montgomery County Police had any reports regarding the incident.

They confirmed that a building inspector was called to the scene.

FOX 5 is working on more details pertaining to the crash