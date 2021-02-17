Expand / Collapse search

Video: DC police looking for ‘persons of interest’ in Southeast armed robbery

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Washington, D.C.
Police looking for Southeast armed robbery suspects

DC police are asking the for the public's help as they try to identify two suspects in an armed robbery on Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

WASHINGTON - D.C. police have released surveillance video showing two people that they described as "persons of interest" in an armed robbery at a shop in Southeast.

In the video from the location in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, two masked people can be seen approaching a counter.

One of the figures pulls out what appears to be gun during the heist, and then trains it on a figure off camera before running out of the store.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Feb. 14 around 1:56 p.m.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.
 