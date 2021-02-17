Video: DC police looking for ‘persons of interest’ in Southeast armed robbery

D.C. police have released surveillance video showing two people that they described as "persons of interest" in an armed robbery at a shop in Southeast.

MORE VIDEO: Video shows armed robbery in Southeast DC

In the video from the location in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, two masked people can be seen approaching a counter.

MORE VIDEO: DC police looking for other suspects after knife-point car-jacking; 14-year-old charged

One of the figures pulls out what appears to be gun during the heist, and then trains it on a figure off camera before running out of the store.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

The incident occurred on Sunday, Feb. 14 around 1:56 p.m.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.

