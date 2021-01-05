DC police looking for other suspects after knife-point car-jacking; 14-year-old charged

D.C. police have arrested a 14-year-old in connection with a New Year’s Eve knife-point car-jacking in Southeast, but they’re hoping newly released video will help lead them to other suspects.

READ MORE: Woman killed in Southeast marks DC's first homicide of 2021

Police say the suspects are wanted on charges including armed robbery and theft after the incident in the 500 block of 33rd Street, Southeast on Dec. 31.

According to investigators, the suspects approached the victim around 9:19 p.m.

One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded the victim’s property – including their vehicle.

READ MORE: Police shoot armed man in Northwest DC

Advertisement

When the victim complied, they took off in the vehicle.

Police arrested the 14-year-old – who is from Southeast – on Jan. 2, charging him with armed robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.

