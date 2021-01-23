Video shows armed robbery in Southeast DC

article

Surveillance video shared by police shows a strong-arm robbery in Southeast D.C.

Police say the robbery occurred around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Oak Street Southeast. The robbery appears to have taken place inside an apartment building.

Authorities say one of the suspects was armed with a handgun. The video shows the robbery and the car the suspects later used to flee the scene.

Police are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099.

Watch the video below: