Video: DC gunman brazenly fires into crowd, injuring 5 people, including a 13-year-old boy

D.C. police have released surveillance video showing a suspected gunman who fired into a crowd in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast on Tuesday morning, injuring five people, including a 13-year-old boy.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Along with the juvenile, two men and two women were shot.

According to authorities, one of the men and the juvenile walked into the hospital with injuries.

READ MORE: Gun violence continues in DC after special police officer shot, killed

Police do not believe any of their injuries are life-threatening.

The mass shooting was the first of many violent incidents on Tuesday, punctuating a surge in crime in the nation’s capital.

POLICE: MAN, 9-YEAR-OLD CHILD INJURED IN SOUTHEAST DC SHOOTING

Advertisement

FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke with D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee at the scene on Alabama Avenue. "It's unacceptable in the District of Columbia for somebody to brazenly shoot into a crowd of people, and five people to be struck at 8:38 a.m. in the morning. That unacceptable. And I'm asking for the community's help to bring this person to justice."

